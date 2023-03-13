But Monday, Bitcoin rallied nearly 10% to $24,300.40 to recovered from lows the token hit a day earlier. The overall cryptocurrency market gained more than $105 billion in the 24 hours to 12 p.m. ET …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin leads crypto rebound after SVB collapse sparked selloff - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin surges past $24,000 on CME launch of BTC event contracts - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin futures premium falls to lowest level in a year, triggering traders’ alerts - March 13, 2023