Bitcoin ‘s utilization of sustainable energy now surpasses traditional sectors such as banking and gold mining, with more than half of its energy consumption being eco-friendly this achievement, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin leads in sustainable energy use, outpacing banking and gold mining - November 18, 2023
- Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, Microsoft, Bitcoin And Why Dogecoin Appears On Verge Of Major Breakout - November 18, 2023
- Bitcoin’s resilience hints at potential surge to $85K by December - November 18, 2023