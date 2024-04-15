Today, the market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) is $1.28T, making up 53.92 percent of the total market value of all cryptocurrencies. This is the highest since April 2021, reaching a three-year high. This rise in Bitcoin dominance is shifting the market dynamics …
