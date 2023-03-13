Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin seeing the biggest move, climbing 4.62% to $22,554.90. Six additional currencies posted increases Monday. Cardano rose 3.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post gains - March 13, 2023
- Binance to convert $1 billion in stablecoin to bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies - March 13, 2023
- What Happens After Bitcoin Lost Nearly 10% Last Week - March 13, 2023