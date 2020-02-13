It also expects to double the size of its 75-person team by the end of 2020, Prince said. BlockFi has been providing fiat loans with bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) collateral since the beginning of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Lender BlockFi Raises $30M in Series B Led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures - February 13, 2020
- Is bitcoin’s 2020 rally another flash in the pan? - February 13, 2020
- ANALYSIS-Is bitcoin’s 2020 rally another flash in the pan? - February 13, 2020