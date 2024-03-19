“Some of the key Bitcoin support levels to watch are $61,100, $56,685, and $51,530,” he explained, examining ground below $60,000. “On the other hand, critical resistance points for $BTC stand at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin slides 5% as profit-taking sweeps crypto - March 19, 2024
- Martin Lewis issues urgent Bitcoin scam warning: ‘They are trying to steal your money’ - March 19, 2024
- Bitcoin levels to watch next as BTC price risks sub-$60K retest - March 19, 2024