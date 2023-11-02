Bitcoin rose back to a more than 17-month high amid hopes the Federal Reserve is done with interest-rate hikes and expectations that a fresh source of demand is brewing in the exchange-traded fund industry.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin lifts crypto mood by retaking 17-month peak; SOL jumps - November 2, 2023
- $33M In Bitcoin Shorts Wiped Out After Apex Crypto Flirts With $35K, ‘Greed’ Levels Soar As Interest Rates Stay Put - November 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC’s Price Stable Around $34k; Is the Rally Over? - November 1, 2023