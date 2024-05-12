David Marcus, once the big boss at PayPal and a key player at Facebook, recently made a bold claim: the Bitcoin Lightning Network could soon be the world’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Investor Explains Why Headlines Claiming FTX Is Paying Everyone 100% Are Not Accurate - May 12, 2024
- Bitcoin Lightning Network for global corporate transactions? – Let’s see… - May 12, 2024
- Bitcoin Price to Skyrocket to $265K Despite Recent Dips, Says CryptoQuant CEO; Meme Coins Surge Ahead? - May 12, 2024