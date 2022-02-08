Mobile payment service Cash App revealed that Lightning Network can now be used to transfer Bitcoin (BTC) through its app. With the new feature, its users can send their BTC to any Lightning or on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Lightning Network goes live on Cash App - February 8, 2022
- Bitcoin had a terrible January. But it just hit $45,000 again - February 8, 2022
- Bitcoin rebound hits $45.5K as focus switches to future support retests - February 8, 2022