Bitcoin’s layer 2 Lightning Network has seen an estimated 1,212% growth in two years, with around 6.6 million routed transactions in August, a significant jump compared to August 2021’s 503,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin lightning network growth jumps 1,200% in two years - October 11, 2023
- Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Finds No Love For Stocks Amid Israel-Hamas War: ‘I Love Bitcoin And Gold’ - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Could Fall as Market Braces for Spread of Israeli-Hamas War - October 11, 2023