Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, a layer-2 scaling solution, has seen remarkable growth, as reported by Bitcoin financial services company River Financial. One of the most impressive statistics is the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits 2-week low on US inflation data — When will BTC price bounce? - October 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Lightning Network records massive growth in two years - October 11, 2023
- ‘Mr. Bitcoin Is About to Go Down Big’: Jim Cramer Expects Lower Prices - October 11, 2023