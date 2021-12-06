The bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund run by ProShares on Monday was on track for its worst day since it made its debut in mid-October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Alleged Bitcoin inventor wins trial, keeps billions of dollars worth of bitcoin - December 6, 2021
- Bitcoin-linked ETF heads for worst day since its October debut, as crypto fights to recover from Saturday swoon - December 6, 2021
- Bitcoin flash crash driven by liquidation of billions in long positions - December 6, 2021