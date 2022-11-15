Bitcoin is rising from the depths of red to regain its foothold snugly above $16,000. Its liquidity on major exchanges has deteriorated significantly in the wake of FTX’s collapse, with market depth …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin And Gold Prices May Converge Again In 2023-24 - November 15, 2022
- Bitcoin Liquidity on Exchanges Falling Amid FTX Collapse - November 15, 2022
- Bitcoin Has Been Battered. Traders Are Risking It to Buy the Dip. - November 15, 2022