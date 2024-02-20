Bitcoin has become easier to trade on US crypto exchanges compared with platforms overseas, a shift in liquidity attributed to the impact of the nation’s new exchange-traded funds for the largest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin halving: When is it and what does it actually mean? - February 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Liquidity Shifts to the US as Spot ETFs Reshape Crypto Markets - February 20, 2024
- 3 Cryptos to Buy to Ride Bitcoin’s Rally Past $50K - February 20, 2024