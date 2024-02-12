The S&P 500 look expensive relative to bonds, but that does not imply risk aversion or outflow of money from stocks and crypto and into Treasury notes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin euphoria is back as investors prepare for the quadrennial ‘halving’ - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Buyers Appear to be Chasing Rally, Correlation Data Suggests - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Becoming More Than Just Digital Gold As On-Chain Activity Soars: Grayscale Research - February 13, 2024