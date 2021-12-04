Bitcoin prices dropped sharply Saturday early morning hours ET, plunging to a low near $43,000 before rebounding some. The crypto lost about $10,000, or more than 17%, in a 24-hour period from Friday …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Falls 20 Percent as El Salvador Buys 150 Coins in Dip - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin loses $10,000, or 17%, in 24 hours after overnight rout - December 4, 2021
- Bitcoin Buyers Flock to Investment Clubs to Learn Rules of the Road - December 4, 2021