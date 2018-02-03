Bitcoin loses more than half its value amid crypto crash

Bitcoin plunged below $8,000 on Friday, a whopping 60 percent drop from its high less than two months ago, before rebounding. After skyrocketing to a record $19,000 per bitcoin in December, the digital asset has endured a series of steep drops, drastic for …
