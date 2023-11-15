The price of Bitcoin has fallen 2% over the past 24 hours to below $36,300, briefly slipping below $36,000 earlier. Bitcoin is retreating further from a peak near $38,000 hit last week, which marked the largest digital asset’s highest point since cryptos plunged into a brutal bear market in May 2022.
