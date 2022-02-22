Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level.
