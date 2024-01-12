The price of bitcoin dropped nearly 6% to $44,022.22, according to Coin Metrics, pulling most of the crypto market into the red, with some notable exceptions. Meanwhile, ether hovered under the flat line,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs exceed $2 billion volume in first day, launching new era for crypto - January 13, 2024
- UPDATE 1-Bitwise bitcoin ETF draws most inflows on first trading day, company says - January 13, 2024
- Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs - January 13, 2024