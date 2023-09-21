Venezuelan authorities on Thursday showed off dozens of Bitcoin mining machines and heavy weapons such as rocket launchers and grenades seized in a prison recaptured from gang control. More than …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin machines, rocket-launchers seized in Venezuela prison - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Face Slight Decline Following Federal Reserve Decision - September 21, 2023
- Tether acquires stake in Bitcoin miner Northern Data, hinting at AI collaboration - September 21, 2023