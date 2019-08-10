In a week where bitcoin had mixed price signals, one persistent topic that continued to rear its head was that of security. Money laundering and security breaches have plagued the crypto industry and …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Magazine’s Week in Review: Security Takes Center Stage - August 10, 2019
- GRIT BXNG, the gym that lets you box, booze and pay with bitcoin - August 10, 2019
- Bitcoin Soars On Falling Yuan; North Korean Crypto Thieves - August 10, 2019