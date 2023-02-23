Bitcoin closed below $24K for the first time in 8 days on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, however, buyers regained the upper hand, pushing the coin up to $24.4K. BTC came under pressure on Tuesday and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Maintains a Positive Short-term Outlook - February 23, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum: Crypto market huff ‘meh’ at Federal Reserve minutes - February 23, 2023
- Latest Crypto Price: Bitcoin Up 1.22%, Ethereum Gains 1.55% - February 23, 2023