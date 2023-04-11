For the first time since last June, Bitcoin prices are trading above $30,000. Bitcoin price is up nearly 7% to $30,123.51 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. The increase is almost 9% in the last seven days. Bitcoin last traded above …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Makes a Stunning Comeback - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Builders Conference Announces Key Speakers and Agenda for First-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 Event, Coming to Miami May 17 - April 11, 2023
- Does Bitcoin’s Rally Make Any Sense? - April 11, 2023