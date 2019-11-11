Millions of people in China have woken up to see Bitcoin featured in the headlines of a state-run newspaper following the nation’s new-found passion for blockchain. Last month, Chinese President Xi …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin makes headlines in China - November 11, 2019
- Feasible Ways to Make Money with Bitcoin in 2020 - November 11, 2019
- Airbnb Now Bookable With Bitcoin and Lightning Network via Fold App - November 11, 2019