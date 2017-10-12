Bitcoin Mania Takes Off as Cryptocurrency Surges Past $5,000

Bitcoin bubble or just the beginning? Or both? Those are the questions being asked on Wall Street to Main Street after the digital currency breached $5,000 for the first time, pushing this year’s gains to more than fivefold. As recently as December …
