The CME has increased its margin requirements for bitcoin futures to 43% ahead of the launch, up from 35%. “Margins for CME bitcoin futures are being increased to 43% for launch as a result of the normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin margins raised by CME in preparation for volatility - December 13, 2017
- Bitcoin is a ‘gigantic price chase based on nothing’: Cryptocurrency bear warns - December 13, 2017
- Germany monitoring bitcoin market impact: FinMin - December 13, 2017