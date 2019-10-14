Bitcoin (BTC) bulls engineers a nice recovery off the recent lows; however, SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart remains unconquered so far. The price of the first digital currency made a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD upside capped under the 23.6% Fibonacci level - October 13, 2019
- Alibaba’s Alipay Bans All Bitcoin, Crypto Transactions - October 13, 2019
- Forget Bitcoin. I’d buy FTSE 100 growth shares to get rich and retire early - October 13, 2019