Today marks the 8th anniversary of a significant milestone in Bitcoin’s journey as a financial asset – its classification as a commodity by U.S. regulators.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Marks 8th Year of U.S. Commodity Status As Other Cryptos Face SEC Questions - September 18, 2023
- ‘Mind-Bogglingly Massive’—Crypto Suddenly Braced For A Fed Shock That Could Actually Pump The Price Of Bitcoin Ethereum, BNB And XRP - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin moving back into the green with 5% weekly uptick towards $27,000 - September 18, 2023