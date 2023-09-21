Can Bitcoin ever become an uncorrelated hedge asset, like some kind of digital version of gold?” There is perhaps no question I see more often from clients and investors alike. And personally, I would …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin may decouple from stocks one day, but it hasn’t happened yet - September 21, 2023
- Watch: Rare Video Of Bitcoin Pioneer Hal Finney’s 1998 Talk On Zero-Knowledge Proofs Resurfaces - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin on the rise despite aggressive shorting, hints at potential bull run - September 21, 2023