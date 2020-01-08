Bitcoin hit seven-week highs during the Asian trading hours and could extend the rally to a key Fibonacci hurdle above $8,600. A weekly close (Sunday, UTC) above $7,960 looks likely and would confirm …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin May Follow Gold With Significant Price Breakout - January 8, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Rockets to $8,450 as Iran Attacks U.S. Bases in Iraq - January 8, 2020
- Bitcoin Follows Gold Sharply Higher After Iran Attacks U.S. Forces In Iraq - January 8, 2020