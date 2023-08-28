The next Bitcoin halving event is less than 9 months away and the consensus opinion among analysts and investors is that the halving will send BTC price to a new all time high or even above $100,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin may hit $100K by capturing ‘even 2%–5% of gold’s market cap’ — Hut8 VP Sue Ennis - August 28, 2023
- Bitcoin hashrate skyrockets, but there is a catch - August 28, 2023
- Crypto ETF drags ESG label into wildly volatile world of bitcoin - August 28, 2023