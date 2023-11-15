Bitcoin, the foremost cryptocurrency, has been experiencing a recent uptrend in its price. It continues to hover above the $35,500 mark, displaying strong momentum that may propel it towards $43,000 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is being left behind as correlation with shares widens - November 15, 2023
- Bitcoin may hit $43,000 as retail interest surges. InQubeta’s whale interest sparks community reactions. - November 15, 2023
- Tracing BTC’s connections: A journey into Bitcoin-associated digital assets - November 15, 2023