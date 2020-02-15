“Right now bitcoin feels a little frenzied, and we could see it surge up, but I think by the end of the year we certainly take out the old highs,” Michael Novogratz told CNBC.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin may set a new all-time high in 2020, Michael Novogratz says - February 14, 2020
- Power Rankings: love ’em or dump ’em, meme machine & bitcoin boom — top moments from the week of Feb. 10 - February 14, 2020
- China-Based Investment Firm CEO Makes ‘Unique’ Bitcoin Warning - February 14, 2020