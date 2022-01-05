Bitcoin, the crypto market leader, could be in for a recovery rally, as retail interest declines, analysts told CoinDesk. “Whilst bitcoin remains flat in the short term, on-chain metrics like the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin May Squeeze Higher As Retail Interest Subsides : Analyst - January 5, 2022
- Gold vs Bitcoin: Bitcoin can possibly touch $100,000 by taking on gold: Goldman Sachs - January 5, 2022
- Energy Crisis Hits Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Kosovo - January 5, 2022