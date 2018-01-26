New to Bitcoin? Be sure to check out our new Bitcoin Trading Guide! Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 74.5% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.92 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.2% lower than yesterday and 3.7% …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Pilot Project Verifies Academic Credentials on the Bitcoin Blockchain - January 26, 2018
- Bitcoin May Trend Higher Despite Sentiment - January 26, 2018
- Cryptocurrency ‘Oracle’ Lingham thinks bitcoin cash will outpace actual bitcoin in the future - January 25, 2018