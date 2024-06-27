Conversely, for the Mayer Multiple to hit the 2.4 level, the price would need to be nearly $140,000. BTC/USD last achieved a 2.4 reading in March 2021. “The Bitcoin Mayer Multiple is now at a level …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mayer Multiple hits lows that last accompanied $30K BTC price - June 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Mined $15M Worth Kaspa Tokens to Diversify Revenue - June 27, 2024
- This Crypto Exploded After Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Said It Was Mining $16M Worth Of It To Diversify Away From King Crypto - June 27, 2024