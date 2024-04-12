The hype surrounding the upcoming Runes protocol saw Bitcoin meme coin PUPS jump some 50% in the past 24 hours as traders look to bet on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Meme Coin PUPS Fuelled by Hype Ahead of Runes Release - April 12, 2024
- Will Bitcoin Hit $100K Sooner Than Expected, Thanks To Chinese Asset Managers And Hong Kong’s Major ETF Push? - April 12, 2024
- Hong Kong-Listed Bitcoin ETFs Could Unlock Up to $25B in Demand, Crypto Firm Says - April 12, 2024