Bitcoin Might Be A’ Bubble’ But Digital Currencies Are Not

You have likely seen some articles discussing the sudden rise in value of Bitcoin over the past year. Bitcoin has experienced a surge in value. However, the surge in attention and value has also attracted a number of critics, including Vanguard founder …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- This chart show bitcoin’s meteoric rise over the last 6 years - November 29, 2017
- Bitcoin’s Enormous Price Rise Exposes The Irrational Beliefs Of Investors - November 29, 2017
- Goldman Says the Bitcoin Haters Just Don’t Get It - November 29, 2017