Bitcoin Might Not Sustain Beyond February 2140, Predicts Report

On December 13, cryptocurrency Bitcoin reached 90 per cent of its maximum supply. The mining of Bitcoin may get exhausted by 2140. A certain portion has been lost due to various reasons.
