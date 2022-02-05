Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, touches two-week high

Bitcoin hit its highest in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session’s strong gains as cryptocurrencies basked in a recovery in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets. The world’s …
