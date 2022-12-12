Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain (ARBK) is in advanced negotiations to sell some of its assets and carry out an equipment financing transaction to strengthen its balance sheet and improve its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- An Atypically Bearish Early December Bodes Poorly for Bitcoin Investors - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It’s Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy - December 12, 2022
- Dutch Farm Uses Bitcoin Mining To Grow Tulips And Save On Energy Costs - December 12, 2022