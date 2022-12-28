Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas. The deal, which will also see Galaxy host Argo’s mining …
