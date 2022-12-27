Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain has requested that trading of its shares and unsecured notes on the NASDAQ stock exchange be suspended until Wednesday. The embattled company, which trades on both the NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange (LSE),
