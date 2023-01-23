The miner gained compliance to continue listing on Nasdaq after the minimum bid for its stock surpassed $1 for the last 10 consecutive days.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain’s Shares Climb After Regaining Nasdaq Listing - January 23, 2023
- Bitcoin’s 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency tops $23,000 - January 23, 2023
- Brazil and Argentina to Discuss Possible Common Currency, Coinbase CEO Suggests Move to Bitcoin - January 23, 2023