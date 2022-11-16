Core Scientific is being sued for allegedly failing to disclose several high-profile disputes with its clients in its statements to shareholders.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Facing Lawsuit for Improperly Disclosing Financials - November 16, 2022
- Will The Bitcoin Price Hit $30k By 2023? No, But These Penny Cryptos Might Explode 1000x - November 16, 2022
- Bitcoin miners send less BTC to exchanges since 2020 halving despite FTX - November 16, 2022