(CORZ) is one of the largest vertically integrated Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies in North America, said BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis, initiating coverage with a buy rating and $18 price target.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Has More Than 100% Upside – BTIG - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin rises above $36K as 24-hour crypto liquidations pass $500M - February 24, 2022
- Stablecoins gain as bitcoin, ether fall after Russia invades Ukraine - February 24, 2022