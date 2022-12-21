Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the United States, will soon file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, CNBC reported, citing one person familiar …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to File for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy CNBC - December 21, 2022
- Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — but plans to keep mining - December 20, 2022
- Trustee investigating ‘unauthorized’ transfer of bitcoin from previously inaccessible QuadrigaCX wallets - December 20, 2022