Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF WGMI, which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, has gained about 117% so far this year, becoming the top-performing ETF of the first nine months of 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Miner ETF Tops in First Nine Months: 5 Best Stocks - September 22, 2023
- Bitcoin Depot’s Bold Move: $10M Share Repurchase Program Unveiled - September 22, 2023
- Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies see value drop amid stronger dollar - September 22, 2023