The deal will involve NYDIG taking ownership of miners, with the aim to lessen chances of a bankruptcy. Greenidge Generation, a bitcoin miner operating in New York, has reached a restructuring …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Crypto Bear Market Is Wrecking a Popular Bitcoin Narrative - December 20, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Says Continued Viability in ‘Substantial Doubt’ - December 20, 2022
- 8 Use Cases For Bitcoin Most People Don’t Realize - December 20, 2022